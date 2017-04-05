Take Action: Don’t forget pets when planning for disasters

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Some simple precautions can reduce your chances of losing a pet if disaster strikes, Dr. Josh Klapow says. (Brittany Faush-Johnson/Alabama NewsCenter)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Take Action: Do these 3 things now to keep your pets safe during a disaster from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

