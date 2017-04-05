Tornado watch issued for much of north, central Alabama until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of northern and east-central Alabama, effective until 9 p.m.

The watch covers the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, Montgomery, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston.

The primary threats include:

A few tornadoes likely, with a couple of intense tornadoes possible.

Widespread large hail likely, with isolated very large hail possible (up to 2.5 inches in diameter).

Widespread damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely.

According to the NWS, thunderstorms will form along a cold front moving across the watch area this afternoon, with some storms becoming supercells. Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds will become a concern through the afternoon and early evening.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

For more weather news and information, including frequent updates on today’s storms, visit AlabamaWX.