A-Day, the Magic City Diamond Classic, a concert or a barbecue cook-off this weekend in Can’t Miss Alabama

Choose from a Cajun or barbecue cook-off or other activity to make your weekend complete.

Auburn Football A-Day Weekend

Spend your weekend outdoors at the Auburn Football A-Day weekend April 7-9 in Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. A-Day tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or by calling 1-855-282-2010. Admission is free for Auburn students who have a valid ID. Click here for the complete schedule.

Jarrett Stidham (8) prepares to throw at Auburn spring football scrimmage. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) John Franklin III (5) at Auburn spring football scrimmage. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Gus Malzahn watches at Auburn spring football scrimmage on March 25, 2017 in Auburn. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) T.J. Davis (13) at Auburn spring football scrimmage on March 25 in Auburn. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Carlton Davis (6) and Darius Slayton (81) at Auburn spring football scrimmage. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Austin Golson (73) at Auburn spring football scrimmage. (Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics)

UAB Gospel Choir Spring Concert

Get ready for the UAB Gospel Choir spring concert Palm Sunday, April 9 at 5 p.m. at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham. Enjoy classics by Kierra Sherd, Fred Hammond, Detrick Haddon and others. Admission is free. For more information, call 205-934-7376 or visit www.uab.edu/cas/music . Follow the performance on Twitter and Facebook .

UAB Gospel Choir Spring Concert. (Contributed) UAB Gospel Choir Spring Concert. (Contributed)

Spring Food Truck Rally

Gather around more than 20 food trucks at the 2nd annual Spring Food Truck Rally Sunday, April 9 at 1 p.m. at the Avondale Brewing Co. in Birmingham. Go to www.foodtruckrally.instagift.com/ to see the complete list of food trucks. The event features live music and children’s activities. Tickets are $5 and $10 at the gate. Follow the rally on Facebook . For more information, call 205-203-4546 or click for tickets.

CahabaQue BBQ Cook-off

Don’t miss the 5th annual CahabaQue BBQ Cook-off Saturday, April 8 at noon at the Cahaba Brewing Co. in Birmingham. Proceeds will support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Teams will compete for the best-tasting barbecue. A variety of samples will be available. Entertainment includes live music. Click here for ticket information.

Habitat Birmingham BBQ for Building

Habitat Birmingham BBQ for Building is Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Habitat Birmingham ReStore. Enjoy barbecue, chicken, hamburgers and more during the competition. Proceeds will helps families with housing needs. For directions and information, visit www.habitatbirmingham.org . For details, call 205-780-1234. The Habitat ReStore is at 7952 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.

Habitat Birmingham BBQ for Building. (Contributed) Habitat Birmingham BBQ for Building. (Contributed) Habitat Birmingham BBQ for Building. (Contributed) Habitat Birmingham BBQ for Building. (Contributed) Habitat Birmingham BBQ for Building. (Contributed)

Cajun Cook-off

The 7th annual Cajun Cook-off in Birmingham is Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Railroad Park. Enjoy 25 teams as they compete for the best Cajun dishes. The proceeds will benefit Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama, which teaches life skills and promotes healthy life choices. Tickets for adults are $25 and tickets for children under age 12 are free. For more information, visit https://bhamcajuncookoff.swellgives.com/.

Magic City Diamond Classic

Alabama State and Alabama A&M will battle it out in the Magic City Diamond Classic rivalry baseball game Friday, April 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Regions Field in Birmingham. This is the first year for the two teams to play at Regions Field. Follow the game on Facebook . For more information, call 773-726-3056 or visit www.bcsg360.org. Click here for tickets.

Phantom of the Opera

The “Phantom of the Opera” is April 5-16 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Enjoy the new scenic design and choreography. Click here for ticket information.

Spring Flower Show

It is that time of year to enjoy Wetumpka’s Spring Flower Show through April 30 at Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum. Enjoy the flowers and shrubs in the gardens Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-263-5715. Click for tickets.

The Market at Pepper Place

Alabama’s award-winning farmers market and more returns in Birmingham’s Lakeview neighborhood for its 18th season. From 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8, and every Saturday morning through mid-December, rain or shine, the Market at Pepper Place will bring the finest Alabama farmers and food producers, artisans and musicians to the Pepper Place District in Lakeview on Second Avenue South, between 28th and 29th Streets.