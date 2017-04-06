Mexico soccer teams Chivas and Club America bring rivalry to Birmingham

Susane Trejo admits her English can be a little spotty at times.

But the Russellville resident of Mexican lineage knows how to convey the essence of a sports rivalry between Mexican soccer teams Chivas and Club America.

“They are rivals, like Alabama and Auburn,” she said. “That’s exactly what they are.”

Promoters are urging fans – especially those of Hispanic heritage – to “be a part of history” with a classic meeting of soccer legends Saturday at Birmingham’s Carver High School. Former players from Chivas will square off against veterans from Club America.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the main event begins at 7.

“We wanted to have entertainment for the Latin people,” Trejo said. “We don’t have too much here around Alabama. We want something for the family, something new, something for the kids, for the family to be together.”

Salvador Cabanas leads America. Other team members include Isaac Terrazas, Reinaldo Navia and Gringo Castro.

Bofo Bautista is featured on Chivas. He will be joined by Ramon Morales, Misael Espinoza and Hector Reynoso, among others.

For Latin soccer fans, the game will be a slice of home.

“In Mexico, soccer is everything,” Trejo said. “Everybody loves soccer there. And the teams – Chivas and America – they are two of the biggest teams Mexico has.”

With that, organizers expect the stadium to be awash in the colors of the respective teams. Half the fans will certainly dress in the yellow of American while the other half is in the red of Chivas.

A youth soccer game of 13- and 14-year-olds will precede the main event. Los Cobras of Russellville will take on a squad from Fultondale at 5 p.m.

Admission is $30 but children age 10 and younger are free. For more information, call Trejo at 205-281-4020 or Ernesto Vallardares at 205-245-7157.