On this day in Alabama history: Four Klansmen indicted in murder of Viola Liuzzo

April 6, 1965

State officials indicted four Klansmen in the murder of activist Viola Gregg Liuzzo on March 25. A 39-year-old white housewife and mother of five from Detroit, Liuzzo was gunned down by the Klansmen while ferrying protesters during the Selma to Montgomery march. Despite testimony by one of the Klansmen, Gary Thomas Rowe, as a paid FBI informant, Alabama juries cleared the remaining three men, who were then convicted and sentenced by federal juries to 10 years in prison for violating Liuzzo’s civil rights. In 1978, federal officials indicted Rowe for first-degree murder after new evidence surfaced that he shot Liuzzo, but the court dismissed the case based on his immunity. Liuzzo’s name is inscribed on the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery.

