Restoring power often means overcoming weather, terrain

Some tight spaces and high winds can make restoring power anything but routine on an otherwise beautiful day.

Alabama Power crews are safely working to restore power to those customers who lost service during the April 5 storms. Making the work more challenging are high winds that have gusted throughout the day and some very hard-to-get-to spots that require special equipment and resourcefulness on the part of linemen to get new poles in place and lines back up.

Wind and tight spaces can make power restoration difficult for Alabama Power crews from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.