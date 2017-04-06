Alabama Power storm restoration work continues today

While the day-long storms of April 5 are behind us, there is still work ahead for Alabama Power crews. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, more than 4,000 customers in metro Birmingham remained without service.

The primary areas for outage were centered near Cahaba Heights, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook; and the Interstate 59 corridor from Trussville to Argo. Both of these areas were hit by the last part of the storm system, coming through after 5 p.m. Restoration work was made more difficult by broken poles in hard-to-reach areas, and high winds that continued to blow through the night.

Hail in Vestavia Hills from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Over the course of the day April 5, every region of the state was affected to some degree. Storm crews restored service to more than 79,000 customers whose lights were out at some point. Often, they would repair lines in one community just as a new storm created more outages elsewhere.

All available resources have been assigned to those remaining customers, and Alabama Power crews will continue working throughout the day to safely restore service as quickly as possible.