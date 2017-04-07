James Spann: Cold night, beautiful weekend ahead for Alabama

CLOUDLESS SKY: We have a cobalt blue sky over Alabama this afternoon; temperatures are in the 60s. Once the sun goes down, it will cool off quickly, and we expect a low between 35 and 40 degrees for most places early tomorrow with a chance of scattered light frost. Colder spots will have a good chance of seeing a late-season freeze.

Good news for growers: There is high confidence this will be the last freeze threat of the season for a large percentage of Alabama, and we can pretty much go ahead and give the green light for planting tomorrow. Next week looks warm and mostly dry.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND: With sunshine in full supply, we rise into the low 70s tomorrow, followed by upper 70s Sunday. A simply beautiful weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The “wave train” has shut down for now, meaning a quiet week with no real significant rain and warm afternoons. We will mention a small risk of a shower late Tuesday or Wednesday, but most communities will remain dry. Highs through the week will be in the upper 70s and low 80s; no sign of any severe weather issues around here for the next seven to 10 days.

STORM SPOTTER TRAINING IN BIRMINGHAM IS TOMORROW: The biggest weather event of the year in Alabama will feature both the basic and the advanced storm spotter classes; I will be speaking as well. If you love weather, don’t miss this. It is at the BJCC in Birmingham, and will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is free, and there’s no need to register; just show up with a curious mind. I hope to see many of you there.

