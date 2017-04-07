James Spann: Windy, cool April weather continues for Alabama

James Spann: Alabama’s April cool snap will end after Saturday morning from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CHILLY MORNING: Our Skywatcher up at Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden),Vic Bell, reports 33 degrees early this morning with some frost; most places are in the 38- to 42-degree range with a clear sky and cool north breeze. Today will be sunny, breezy and cool, with a high in the mid 60s this afternoon.

FROST POTENTIAL EARLY TOMORROW: While Vic reported a bit of frost this morning, we expect it to be more widespread at daybreak tomorrow, with clear sky and calm wind. We project a low in the 35- to 40-degree range for most communities around here, but the colder pockets should drop below freezing. Growers need to be aware of this potential.

The good news is that April cold snaps don’t last long, and we warm up nicely over the weekend. With sunshine in full supply, we expect a high in the low 70s tomorrow, followed by upper 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The “wave train” has shut down for a while, and the week looks very quiet. We will mention just a small risk of a shower late Tuesday, Tuesday night or Wednesday with a weak surface front to the north, but moisture will be limited and there is no upper support, so rain amounts, if any, will be light and spotty.

Highs for the week will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. No sign of any severe weather threats through the next seven to 10 days, thanks to the pattern change.

Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page .

STORM SPOTTER TRAINING IN BIRMINGHAM IS TOMORROW: The biggest weather event of the year in Alabama will feature both the basic and the advanced storm spotter classes; I will be speaking as well. If you love weather, don’t miss this. It is at the BJCC in Birmingham, and will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is free, and there’s no need to register; just show up with a curious mind. I hope to see many of you there.

