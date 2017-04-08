On this day in Alabama history: Explosion killed 128 miners at Banner Coal Mine

April 8, 1911

An explosion killed 128 miners at the Pratt Consolidated Coal Company’s Banner Coal Mine near Littleton. While the exact cause of the explosion is unknown, it’s likely that a spark ignited gases that killed seven men and knocked out a ventilation fan, suffocating the remaining 121. Of the total killed, 125 men, all but five of which were black, were convicts leased to the mine. About one-third of the prisoners were serving sentences of 20 days or fewer. The disaster was the largest loss of life in Alabama mining history and led to the passage of a mine safety bill on April 18, but did little to address the problem of the convict lease system.

Workers at Banner Mine were predominantly African American prisoners leased to Pratt Consolidated Coal Company for labor. All but three of the miners killed in the Banner Mine tragedy were convicts. (Courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives, Encyclopedia of Alabama) On April 8, 1911, Pratt Consolidated Coal Company’s Banner Coal Mine collapsed from an explosion, killing 128 miners. The tragedy renewed debate on the convict-lease system and helped Gov. Emmet O’Neal push a mine safety bill through the state legislature later that month. (Courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History, Encyclopedia of Alabama)