On this day in Alabama history: Last major battle of Civil War took place

April 9, 1865

About 16,000 Union troops, including 5,000 former slaves and free blacks, attacked 3,500 Confederate forces at the Battle of Fort Blakeley in the last major battle of the Civil War. Fort Blakeley represented the last Confederate fortification near Mobile after the fall of Spanish Fort the day prior. After laying siege to the fort for more than a week, the Union attacked on April 9 and overwhelmed the fort, capturing it in less than 30 minutes. Unbeknownst to both sides, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army at Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia only hours earlier, effectively ending the war. The mayor of Mobile surrendered the city to Union forces on April 12.

