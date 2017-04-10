James Spann: Benign weather pattern for Alabama this week

Calm, warm weather for Alabama this week, with little to no rain from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

GREEN LIGHT TO PLANT: Sure looks like the frost/freeze we had early Saturday will be the last of the season for most of Alabama, and we are giving the green light to plant as a warm pattern is setting up for the Deep South for a while. The next freeze will come sometime, most likely, in late October or November.

UPPER RIDGE BUILDS: The upper ridge across the Southeast will deflect the main rain-producing systems north and west of Alabama for a while, meaning a nice, calm pattern with no severe weather worries at least for the next 7-10 days as the wave train for our state is shut down.

Today will be a warm, dry day with ample sunshine and a high at or just over 80 degrees in most spots. We are going to mention the risk of isolated showers and storms late tomorrow, tomorrow night and Wednesday as a weak surface front stalls out around the northwest corner of Alabama, but with limited moisture and no upper support, rain will be pretty light and spotty.

Then, Thursday and Friday look dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky both days. Afternoon highs this week will be in the low 80s most days, about 5 to 8 degrees above average for mid-April.

THE WEEKEND: No real change as the quiet pattern continues. For now we will maintain a dry forecast Saturday and Sunday with a decent amount of sun both days; highs hold in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Looks like there could be a bump in the chance of showers and storms by midweek with a cold front slipping into the state, but again the mean upper ridge will prevent severe weather from being a problem. Temperatures will remain a little above average.

Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page .

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes . This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40. We will produce this week’s show tonight at 8. You can watch it live here.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.