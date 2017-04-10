James Spann: Calm April weather pattern for Alabama this week

MARVELOUS MONDAY: With sunshine in full supply, temperatures are close to 80 degrees across North/Central Alabama this afternoon with no rain on radar. We do note strong storms firing up in a zone from Texas to the Great Lakes, along a cold front.

Often when you see severe storms in this zone, we wind up with issues in Alabama within 24 to 36 hours. But not in this case, thanks to an upper ridge holding steady across the Southeast.

MIDWEEK: Most of the day tomorrow will be dry with a high close to 80 degrees, but we will mention the chance of isolated showers and storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night over the northern third of the state with the surface front nearing the Alabama/Tennessee border. Moisture will be limited, and there is little upper support, so rain amounts will be very light and spotty.

We will continue to mention just the chance of isolated showers and storms Wednesday; otherwise the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high between 78 and 81 degrees.

The front will wash out by Wednesday night, and Thursday and Friday look warm and dry; the sky will be partly sunny both days with low 80s likely.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Warm, dry weather continues. Partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights. Highs in the low 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Still no severe weather issues with the ridge holding; there will be some risk of showers and storms toward midweek, but for now it doesn’t look like a big rain event.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total for the year is 19.32 inches, 3.32 inches above average. Other totals since Jan. 1 include:

Tuscaloosa — 20.45 inches

Shelby County Airport (Calera) — 19.83 inches

Anniston — 19.11 inches

Auburn — 17.05 inches

Huntsville — 14.74 inches

