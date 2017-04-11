James Spann: Some light, spotty rain for Alabama tonight, tomorrow

WARM APRIL AFTERNOON: With a partly sunny sky, temperatures are around 80 degrees across north and central Alabama this afternoon. No rain on radar, but showers are over west Tennessee and far north Mississippi, and very close to the northwest corner of Alabama.

A surface front is between Memphis and Muscle Shoals; it will stall out somewhere over far north Alabama tonight, and we will maintain the chance of isolated showers and storms through tomorrow. Moisture is limited, and with a persistent upper ridge in place that means rain amounts, if any, will be light. The chance of any one spot seeing a shower through tomorrow is only about one in five. The high tomorrow will be close to 80 with a mix of sun and clouds.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The front over far north Alabama dissipates, and the upper ridge holds. We expect partly to mostly sunny, warm days and fair, pleasant nights. Highs will be mostly in the low 80s; lows around 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Another weakening front could touch off a few scattered showers Monday afternoon over north Alabama, but generally speaking the weather continues to look very benign with warm afternoons, pleasant nights and not much rain as the upper ridge holds. Highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Needless to say, we have no severe weather threats in this pattern for the next seven to 10 days.

