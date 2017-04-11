James Spann: Only isolated showers in Alabama tonight, tomorrow

James Spann: Warm afternoons for Alabama all week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WARM, MOSTLY DRY PATTERN: We will forecast a partly sunny sky across Alabama today with a high at or just over 80 degrees again this afternoon, but we will introduce the chance of isolated showers and storms tonight and tomorrow with a weak surface front nearing the northwest corner of the state. Moisture will be limited — there is no upper support — so rain amounts, if any, should be light and spotty.

Otherwise, tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds and a high close to 80 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK AND THE WEEKEND: An upper ridge will continue to hold, meaning a warm, dry setup Thursday through Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights, with highs in the low 80s. Moisture levels will rise late in the weekend, and we might consider the chance of isolated showers Sunday, but for now we will leave the forecast dry.

NEXT WEEK: No real change. The upper ridge holds, meaning warm and generally dry weather conditions. We could see a few isolated showers on a day or two, but the bottom line is that there is no chance of really widespread rain around here for the next seven to 10 days. On the positive side, no chance of any severe weather issues.

Will this dry pattern hold for the rest of the spring thunderstorm season? Let’s hope not; we need to remember that parts of north and central Alabama are still in drought conditions. But there is still plenty of time for a pattern change before June arrives.

