Eager gardeners pile into the Birmingham Botanical Gardens Spring Plant Sale

It’s the time that gardeners look forward to – spring and flowers just naturally go together.

Recently, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens held its annual plant sale. Visitors piled into the parking lot located just behind Macy’s at Brookwood Village to purchase their favorite blooms.

For three days, buyers perused a trailer that housed more than 100,000 plants, from ferns and orchids, to Ruby Ice roses, to sweet basil herbs and tomatoes.

Colorful, flowering plants were part of the selection. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Shrubs were also popular at the Spring Plant Sale. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter) Sweet basil plants went on sale at the close of the event with discounts as deep as 50 percent off. (Keisa Sharpe/Alabama NewsCenter)

Botanical Gardens volunteers who raised the native plants were on hand to answer questions and sell their garden goods. In addition to that first-hand knowledge, buyers were able to take advantage of deep discounts as the sale closed.

And what makes this even better, proceeds from the sale will go toward helping the community through educational programs.



Birmingham Botanical Gardens from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.