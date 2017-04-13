Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, Taylor Hicks in concert, Jackie Robinson Day and more in this holiday edition of Can’t Miss Alabama

Happy Easter!

Easter at the Wharf

Easter at the Wharf in underway through Saturday, April 15 in Orange Beach. Have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny, see live rabbits and enjoy an Easter egg hunt. The Wharf is located at 4830 Main St. in Orange Beach. For more information, call 351-224-1000 or visit website.

Easter at the Wharf in Orange Beach. (Contributed) Easter at the Wharf in Orange Beach. (Contributed) Easter at the Wharf in Orange Beach. (Contributed)

36th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

One of the largest Easter egg hunts is in Auburn Saturday, April 15 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Kiesel Park. Children can search for more than 35,000 eggs, which include stuffed animals and related prizes. For more information, call 334-501-2930 or visit www.auburnalabama.org/parks.

Taylor Hicks will perform live in Birmingham on Oct. 28. He’ll sing the music of Van Morrison. (Photo/provided) American Idol Taylor Hicks provides entertainment for onlookers between golf swings. Taylor Hicks performs at the Schaeffer Eye Center CityFest. (Nik Layman/Alabama NewsCenter)

Taylor Hicks in concert

American Idol winner Taylor Hicks will perform at the Lyric Theatre Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. Hicks, a Birmingham native, is known for the hit song, “Do I Make You Proud.” Enjoy some of Joe Cocker’s greatest hits. Hicks has made guest appearances in concert with Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Widespread Panic and other artists. The Lyric Theatre is located at 1800 Third Ave. N. in Birmingham. Click here for tickets or visit the website.

Spring Flower Show

It is that time of year to enjoy Wetumpka’s Spring Flower Show through April 30 at Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum. Enjoy beautiful flowers and shrubs in the gardens Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-263-5715. Click for tickets.

Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum. (Contributed) Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum. (Contributed)

Phantom of the Opera

The “Phantom of the Opera” continues through April 16 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Enjoy the new scenic design and choreography. Click here for ticket information.

Jackie Robinson Day

Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day Saturday, April 15 at the Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham. Learn more about how Robinson broke down color barriers and excelled in baseball. Admission is free. Click here for more information or visit the website.

IndiaFest

IndiaFest is underway through April 27 at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center, Abrams-Engel Institute, Department of Art and Art History and Campus Green. Learn about Indian art and culture through dance, food and more. Click here for a complete list of locations. For more information, visit the website.

Civil Rights Walking Tour

The Civil Rights and Fourth Avenue Business District walking tour is each Saturday in April from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.bcri.org.