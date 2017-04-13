Enjoy an Easter egg hunt, Taylor Hicks in concert, Jackie Robinson Day and more in this holiday edition of Can’t Miss Alabama

Happy Easter!
Easter at the Wharf
Easter at the Wharf in underway through Saturday, April 15 in Orange Beach. Have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny, see live rabbits and enjoy an Easter egg hunt. The Wharf is located at 4830 Main St. in Orange Beach. For more information, call 351-224-1000 or visit website.
36th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
One of the largest Easter egg hunts is in Auburn Saturday, April 15 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Kiesel Park. Children can search for more than 35,000 eggs, which include stuffed animals and related prizes. For more information, call 334-501-2930 or visit www.auburnalabama.org/parks.
Taylor Hicks in concert
American Idol winner Taylor Hicks will perform at the Lyric Theatre Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. Hicks, a Birmingham native, is known for the hit song, “Do I Make You Proud.” Enjoy some of Joe Cocker’s greatest hits. Hicks has made guest appearances in concert with Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Widespread Panic and other artists. The Lyric Theatre is located at 1800 Third Ave. N. in Birmingham. Click here for tickets or visit the website.
Spring Flower Show
It is that time of year to enjoy Wetumpka’s Spring Flower Show through April 30 at Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum. Enjoy beautiful flowers and shrubs in the gardens Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-263-5715. Click for tickets.
Phantom of the Opera
The “Phantom of the Opera” continues through April 16 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Enjoy the new scenic design and choreography. Click here for ticket information.
Jackie Robinson Day
Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day Saturday, April 15 at the Negro Southern League Museum in Birmingham. Learn more about how Robinson broke down color barriers and excelled in baseball. Admission is free. Click here for more information or visit the website.
IndiaFest
IndiaFest is underway through April 27 at UAB’s Alys Stephens Center, Abrams-Engel Institute, Department of Art and Art History and Campus Green. Learn about Indian art and culture through dance, food and more. Click here for a complete list of locations. For more information, visit the website.
Civil Rights Walking Tour
The Civil Rights and Fourth Avenue Business District walking tour is each Saturday in April from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.bcri.org.