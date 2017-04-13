Millennials at University of Alabama pitch in with Renew Our Rivers on the Black Warrior River

University of Alabama students kicked off their Green Week Monday with a river cleanup in partnership with Alabama Power’s Renew Our Rivers program.

Students collected trash along the River Walk on the Black Warrior River Monday. This was the second Student Government Association-led cleanup at the University of Alabama this school year, having collected more than 800 pounds of trash in their fall cleanup.

Roll Tide and Renew our Rivers at the Black Warrior in Tuscaloosa from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“The Black Warrior River is an important part of campus. Having a river so close to the university is a blessing and to have an opportunity to contribute to keeping that clean and contribute to making an impact in our surrounding environment is very important,” said Cam Smock, a University of Alabama student. “Generally when we ask people to come out and volunteer, they jump at the opportunity to come out and help keep this part of campus beautiful.”

Students see the value in stewardship on the river not only for their campus but for the city of Tuscaloosa and surrounding areas as well.

Volunteers turned out for the spring cleanup of the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa as part of Alabama Power's Renew Our Rivers program. (Mark Jerald / Alabama NewsCenter)

“Our rowing facilities are here and our housing communities are just right across from the River Walk. There are all kinds of local businesses and the river market, so it’s all really good economic stimuli for the Tuscaloosa city but also a great opportunity for students to come outside and enjoy the Black Warrior River,” said Ryan Anderson, a University of Alabama student.

This year Renew Our Rivers will host 32 cleanups on the Alabama, Black Warrior, Cahaba, Chattahoochee, Coosa, Mobile and Tallapoosa rivers. For more information visit Renew Our Rivers.