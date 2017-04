You could say barbecue is in their blood. It’s been a long-running family tradition at Johnny’s Bar-B-Q in Cullman.

They pride themselves on good food and great service. And the customers keep coming back, rating them as one of Alabama’s best.

One look at their barbecue plate, and it’s not hard to see why they’re rated as one of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Johnny’s Bar-B-Q in Cullman makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.