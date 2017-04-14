Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class member: Delect

There are plenty of apps that let you find nearby restaurants. But what if that app also let you make a reservation, check in when you arrive, browse the menu, invite your friends to the table and pay with a tip without waiting for the bill?

Those were the questions Serge Amouzou asked – and has answered – with his company, Delect.

Delect is one of the inaugural members of the Velocity Accelerator program at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot.

Delect is part of Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Velocity Accelerator is a 12-week program designed to give a select group of startups focused mentorship and guidance to speed their growth. The inaugural class of 10 companies was announced in December and started in January with $50,000 in seed capital. The program concludes with Demo Day on April 18.

Amouzou said he got the idea for the app while waiting for the check at the end of a meal at a restaurant.

Although there are a number of conveniences for the customer using the app, Amouzou said there are several advantages for restaurants as well. In addition to giving diners a more pleasant overall experience, the restaurants get to know which dishes customers like and can then market directly to them through the app.

Amouzou beta tested the Delect app in September, had it to market by September and launched in a Birmingham restaurant in March.

After Demo Day, Amouzou plans to add Birmingham restaurants and then expand into other markets.