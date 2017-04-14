On this day in Alabama history: Pete Jarman represented the U.S. at Pan American Day

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

Alabama delegation made for Democratic digest. Seated (l-r): Sen. John Bankhead; Speaker Bankhead; Sen. Lister Hill. Standing (l-r) Pete Jarman; Frank William Boykin; Henry Bascom Steagall; Joe Starnes; John J. Sparkman; Sam Hobbs; Luther Patrick. (Harris & Ewing, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division)

April 14, 1944

U.S. Rep. Pete Jarman spoke for the United States at the celebration of Pan American Day in Santiago, Chile. A native of Greensboro and longtime member of the Alabama National Guard, Jarman represented Alabama’s sixth district for six terms and was a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee from 1939 to 1947. Through the Foreign Affairs Committee, he traveled extensively around the world inspecting naval bases, investigating intelligence efforts, and representing the U.S. at conferences. In 1949, President Harry Truman nominated Jarman as U.S. Ambassador to Australia, where he helped negotiate a mutual defense treaty between the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand during the Korean War.

