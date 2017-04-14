James Spann: Change in Alabama’s weather pattern possible in 7 to 10 days

ANOTHER WARM APRIL DAY: Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 80s across Alabama this afternoon, with sunshine through high clouds. No rain on radar. Tonight will be mostly fair and pleasant.

EASTER WEEKEND: The upper ridge holds; expect partly to mostly sunny, warm days tomorrow and Sunday with highs between 80 and 85 degrees. Early morning lows will be close to 60 degrees. Clouds will increase Sunday night, and a few showers could creep down into far North Alabama then.

NEXT WEEK: We will mention a chance of scattered showers Monday with a surface front just to the north, but with the upper ridge and limited moisture, rain amounts should be light. We will hang on to a small risk of showers Tuesday, but the rest of the week looks warm and dry thanks to the strong upper ridge. Highs will stay in the 80s.

PATTERN CHANGE? The 12Z Global Forecast System hints that the ridge breaks down in seven to 10 days with potential for rain and storms the weekend of April 22-23, followed by much cooler air.

The idea has support from the European ensemble output. This could open the door for a wetter/stormy pattern in late April into May.

Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page .

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes . This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWX.