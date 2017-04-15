Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class member: Glow

As a mother of three and a former corporate employee, Yazmin Cavale knew how inconvenient it was to try to schedule an appointment at a beauty salon and then try to make it there at the scheduled time.

What she didn’t know until she left that job and started doing hair and makeup was just how much other women were wanting the same convenience.

Cavale increased clients from 25 to 150 in the first year and then began to wonder how she could create a better way of bringing beauty.

Glow is an app-based business that allows women seeking hair makeup or spray tans from “Glowpros” to schedule a time when the professionals can come to the client at the customer’s convenience.

Glow has been called “the Uber of beauty” because of both its convenience and the fact that Glowpros can work for Glow while maintaining their regular job.

Glow is part of Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Glow is the only female-owned startup in the inaugural Velocity Accelerator program at Innovation Depot.

Velocity Accelerator is a 12-week program designed to give a select group of startups focused mentorship and guidance to speed their growth. The inaugural class of 10 companies was announced in December and started in January with $50,000 in seed capital. The program concludes with Demo Day on April 18.

Cavale said Glow launched in November and already has 150 customers per month. Plans are to grow into new markets after Demo Day.