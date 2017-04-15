Governor Ivey backs active economic development projects after review

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey expressed broad commitment to advancing the state’s economic development pipeline after a meeting this week with Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Following an extensive review of all active projects involving offers from the state with Canfield, Ivey gave her approval to potential new-facility and expansion deals now in the works. The review included an analysis of job creation and capital investment, as well as incentives and revenue generation for the state.

“As Alabama’s governor, I am focused on creating high-paying jobs and meaningful opportunity for the citizens of this state,” Ivey said. “I want to elevate Alabama’s success in business recruitment, and working closely with our economic development team will be a top priority of my administration.”

Canfield, who has served as Alabama’s top economic development official since 2011, said Ivey’s support allows Commerce and its allies to continue pursuing significant economic development projects already under negotiation.

“With Governor Ivey’s firm backing, Alabama’s economic development team will step up its efforts to bring great companies to our state by strategically pursuing projects that transform our economy and lift communities,” Canfield said.

Since 2011, economic development activities across Alabama have attracted nearly $25 billion in new capital investment and resulted in the creation of around 100,000 jobs across the state, according to Commerce data.

All active projects being pursued by Commerce are subject to confidentiality agreements.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.