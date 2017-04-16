Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class member: Book-It Legal

As a law student, Jack West would have loved a chance to earn some extra cash by researching cases and reviewing documents – all the while networking with potential future employers.

As a young attorney, West knew there would be value in having that sort of assistance without having to pay the costs of hiring or retaining a paralegal.

With Book-It Legal, West is using technology to benefit small law firms and ambitious law students.

The technology allows law students to find work when they are able to perform it. For students who are undecided which area of law they want to go into, Book-It Legal allows them to work with lawyers in different practice types to help the students decide.

Book-It Legal is part of Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Book-It Legal is part of the inaugural class of Velocity Accelerator at Birmingham’s Innovation Depot.

Velocity Accelerator is a 12-week program designed to give a select group of startups focused mentorship and guidance to speed their growth. The inaugural class of 10 companies was announced in December and started in January with $50,000 in seed capital. The program concludes with Demo Day on April 18.

Students from five schools in four different states and attorneys practicing in 10 different states are clients. West is hoping to grow both the number of students and the number of lawyers after Demo Day.