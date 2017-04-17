Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class member: Quantalytix

While working at a Birmingham bank, Will Bryant and Chris Aliotta felt there had to be a better way to manage balance sheets and risks when it came to mortgage lending.

At a time when data analytics happen in real time in many industries, some areas of financial services are not able to keep pace, and when they do, that information is often not accessible to everyone who needs it.

So Bryant and Aliotta set out to offer a better way and founded Quantalytix.

The web and desktop-based framework combines big data, machine learning and advanced analytics to help lenders forecast prepayment and delinquency rates, loan valuations, cash flow forecasting, mortgage services modeling and more.

Quantalytix is part of Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Quantalytix is one of the inaugural companies in the Velocity Accelerator program in Birmingham’s Innovation Depot.

Velocity Accelerator is a 12-week program designed to give a select group of startups focused mentorship and guidance to speed their growth. The inaugural class of 10 companies was announced in December and started in January with $50,000 in seed capital. The program concludes with Demo Day on April 18.

Quantlaytix is finalizing a deal with its first site on the West Coast and is hoping to find new customers and investors as a result of Demo Day.