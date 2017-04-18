James Spann: Widely scattered showers/storms again today for Alabama

James Spann: Summery Alabama weather will continue until the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have a few widely scattered showers early this morning over parts of north and east Alabama — nothing especially heavy or widespread.

A moist, unstable airmass remains over Alabama, and we will maintain the risk of widely scattered showers through this evening, with the higher coverage this afternoon over the northern quarter of the state, north of Birmingham. Otherwise, today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the low 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: We will hang on to the chance of isolated showers tomorrow, but most of the state will be warm and dry with a high up in the mid 80s. Then, Thursday looks rain-free with a partly sunny sky; temperatures reach the mid 80s again.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday as a surface front approaches from the north; the best chance of a shower Friday will come during the afternoon and evening. Friday’s high will be in the low 80s.

STORMY WEEKEND: A rather vigorous weather system will bring widespread rain and storms to Alabama at some point over the weekend, but it is still a little early to be specific about timing. While a shower is possible Saturday morning, it still looks like the main window for rain and stronger storms will come from about 3 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday. We should be able to narrow this down a bit as we get closer to the weekend.

There is some potential for severe storms with the weekend system, but it again is simply too early to define the magnitude of the threat. Rain amounts of about 1 inch are likely. And after a high around 80 Saturday, we won’t get out of the 60s Sunday with a cool north breeze.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks cool and dry; the next chance of showers and storms will come at the end of the week.

IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN! The Honda Indy Grand Prix will be April 21-23 at the beautiful Barber Motorsports Park. Make plans for the event that has been voted “Best Annual Event” & “Best Sporting Event” in Birmingham. Kids 15 & younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult, and three-day general admission tickets are $69. Single-day tickets are $15. Pack a picnic cooler and bring the family out for a weekend full of activities and racing. Get tickets and more information here . For now it looks like the best chance of showers and storms over the weekend at Barber will come late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Get the detailed race forecast here .

ALABAMA A-DAY GAME: A shower is possible during the game Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium (2 p.m. kickoff); there’s a decent chance the stronger storms will arrive after the game is over Saturday night. The temperature will be close to 80 degrees at kickoff. I will be doing “Drive Home Weather” with former Tide star Andre Smith (now with the Cincinnati Bengals). Come see us in the fan zone from 11 a.m. until noon.

STORM SPOTTER TRAINING IN JASPER THURSDAY: The last spotter training event of the year will be held in Jasper Thursday; we will be at the Jasper Civic Center , and the session begins at 6:30. It is free, and there is no need to register. Just come with a curious mind.

