Linemen recognized for National Lineman Appreciation Day

Alabama Power, with other electric utilities and customers across the nation, says “thank you” to linemen on April 18.
- This Alabama Maker is molding a family tradition in Bibb County
- Tuscaloosa housing market remains strong in March, inventory continues to dip
- Baldwin County condo sales soar in March
- Governor Ivey backs active economic development projects after review
- Cullman home sales steady in March, inventory continues to fall
- Christmas in April? Toymakers elbow into the candy holiday
- New play recounts the “Great Escapes” of Birmingham’s Alvin Vogtle
- UAB Optometry recommends early vision screening through InfantSEE
- On this day in Alabama history: The University of Alabama opened
- Birmingham celebrates its place in history with Civil Rights National Monument dedication ceremony
- On this day in Alabama history: Jo Ann Robinson was born
- On this day in Alabama history: Edward O. Wilson won the Pulitzer Prize
- Alabama Power engineers mentor girls at iCan Conference
- Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class member: Quantalytix
- Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class member: Healthfundit
- Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class member: Koyote
- Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class member: Book-It Legal
- Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator inaugural class member: Glow
- James Spann: Widely scattered showers/storms again today for Alabama
- James Spann: Hit-and-miss showers, storms for Alabama
- James Spann: Scattered showers/storms in Alabama later today
- Brian Peters: Warm Easter weekend for Alabama
- James Spann: Change in Alabama's weather pattern possible in 7 to 10 days
- James Spann: Summer preview continues for Alabama