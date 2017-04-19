On this day in Alabama history: The Alabama Historical Association was founded

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: The Alabama Historical Association was founded
Alabama Historical Association marker at the Clarkson Covered Bridge in Cullman. (Erin Harney)

April 19, 1947

The Alabama Historical Association (AHA) was founded at Alabama College, now the University of Montevallo, by a group of professional and amateur historians. The group elected James Sulzby Jr., a real estate executive from Birmingham, president and formed a committee to develop a state historical journal and an annual formal meeting. The AHA’s published their first journal, The Alabama Review: A Quarterly Journal of Alabama History, later that year. In 1949, the organization created the state’s first historical marker program to commemorate important sites. Today, the AHA has approximately 900 members and continues to sponsor both the Alabama Review and the state’s historical marker program.

Officers of the Alabama Historical Association are seen at a meeting in Tuscaloosa in 1959. From left: Milo B. Howard, Gordon T. Chappell, Margaret Pace Farmer, and James F. Sulzby. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of the Alabama Department of Archives and History)

