Take Action: Check out Dr. Josh’s list for healthy grocery shopping

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Take Action: Check out Dr. Josh’s list for healthy grocery shopping
A store full of food can challenge a shopper's best intentions, but there are ways to help yourself stay on track. (Getty Images)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Take Action: Dr. Josh Klapow made this list to keep your grocery shopping healthy from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

innovation

Birmingham’s Velocity Accelerator holds its first Demo Day

Prev Story
community

‘B Active Plan’ seeking to make Birmingham region better for walkers, bicyclists

Next Story

Related Stories