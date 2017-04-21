Cancer survivor Trevor Moultrie to serve as crew chief at Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

Trevor Moultrie, like many 10-year-old boys, jumps with excitement when he sees the Racing for Children’s race car that will be in this weekend’s Honda Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. As the car’s honorary crew chief, Trevor is looking forward to a weekend of events along with his co-crew chief and friends at Children’s of Alabama.

But unlike many children his age, Trevor is a cancer survivor.

Trevor was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was 15 months old and for three-and-a-half years underwent treatment at Children’s before being cancer-free.

“He had treatments here, and ever since then has been off therapy for about four or five years,” said his father, Terrance Moultrie, a lighting services market specialist at Alabama Power.

Each year, doctors from Children’s select two cancer survivors to be the honorary crew chiefs through the Racing for Children’s program, which is in its seventh year.

The Racing for Children’s concept was originally presented to Children’s of Alabama by Doug Neil and Clint Guthrie of Birmingham, with Brian Starr and Brynley King joining the effort in 2010. All four men are longtime hospital supporters and motorsports enthusiasts.

With a dinner on Friday night and events throughout the weekend, the effort raises money for the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.

“Their focus in founding this program has always been finding a cure,” said Mindy Wald, community development manager at Children’s.

In addition to raising more than $1 million, Racing for Children’s brings the excitement of the race to many who otherwise may not get to experience it.

“This is a fun event. It’s a way for us to get kids out to the track; they can get out of the hospital for the day and get to have some fun. We also invite kids who are out of treatment as a way to celebrate being off treatment, in addition to doctors and nurses,” said Wald.

The Racing for Children's Indy Car makes its debut in advance of this weekend's Honda Indy Grand Prix. (Michael Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter) The Racing for Children's Indy Car under wraps before its unveiling. (Michael Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Trevor Moultrie, right, watches as a friend checks out the new Racing for Children's Indy Car. (Michael Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter) Trevor Moultrie, a survivor of childhood cancer, sits in the driver's seat of the new Racing for Children's Indy Car. (Michael Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter)

As a crew chief, in March Trevor got to ride test laps in a Porsche 911 at Barber Motorsports and is excited to partake in the events of Racing for Children’s this weekend.

“The thing I like about going to races is getting to see the cars. They are really cool,” Trevor said. “I am excited. I am going to go to the race and have fun.”

At the official unveiling Tuesday at Children’s, Trevor got to sign his name to this year’s car sponsored by Medical Properties Trust.

And for Terrance Moultrie and his wife, Sherri, this weekend is a time to support the hospital that has supported them.

“When Children’s called, we said yes,” said Moultrie. “We are honored to help them raise money for this great cause.”