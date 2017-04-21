It was all about the cool cars at the Alabama Power Education event at Barber Motorsports Park

The roar of race cars gliding on a smooth track. The soft tapping of hammers used to build minicars. The chatter of students collaborating on a racing competition.

Under clear and sunny skies, Barber Motorsports Park was filled with an array of activity getting ready for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. One was the seventh annual Alabama Power education event, which kicked off in advance of the main races.

In a brief program, Alabama Power experts encouraged nearly 400 high school students to think about how math and science connect to automotive careers. Students from Anniston, Carver, Leeds, Pell City, St. Clair County, Shades Valley and Talladega high schools were given a broader understanding of electric vehicles.

Alabama high school students race for success with Alabama Power at Barber Motorsports from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Special guest Ryan Hunter-Reay, Verizon IndyCar Series driver for Andretti Autosport, shared how education has played a role in his career. He fielded questions from the students, which included topics like his automobile, time spent on the road and pre-racing routine.

“I’m not superstitious, but I do focus for a few minutes before any race,” said Hunter-Reay. “My heart rate goes up immensely and there are so many calculations I’m making while racing, so it helps to get in a good space mentally.”

Students built pinewood derby vehicles for a competition. (Winter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter) After they built the cars, students raced them in a competition right after. (Winter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter) Robin White from Alabama Power shared with the students about career opportunities and fielded questions. (Winter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Verizon IndyCar Series driver for Andretti Autosport, shared details about his racing ritual, family life and how he got his start. (Winter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter) Students were engaged in the presentation, asking questions of the speakers. (Winter Byrd/Alabama NewsCenter)

After hearing from the speakers, students designed pinewood derby cars and later squared off in a racing competition in which Pell City High emerged as the winner.

“I think it’s great that these students are being exposed to this,” said Anniston High School instructor Shedric Long, who was accompanied by about 40 students. “Without this event, some of these students may not have the opportunity to see what career options await them.”

When asked what was the most interesting part of this trip, Long’s students yelled out “the cars,” as there was plenty of action on wheels, and will be all weekend.

