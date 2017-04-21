On this day in Alabama history: Country music star Ira Louvin was born

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

The Louvin Brothers, Charlie (1927-2011) and Ira (1924-1965), were a country and gospel "close harmony" duo that influenced the development of southern music in the United States. Their commercial success peaked in the 1950s, and they recorded for Capitol Records and performed regularly at Nashville's renowned Grand Ole Opry. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame)

April 21, 1924

Ira Louvin, the older sibling of the Louvin Brothers country music duo, was born in Section in Jackson County. Raised without electricity during the Great Depression, Ira and Charlie Louvin eventually created some of the most influential music of the 1950s in both gospel and secular music. The duo played mandolin and guitar respectively and helped popularize the vocal technique of close harmony in country music. Over their short 16-year career, the brothers released 10 Top 20 Billboard hits and joined the Grand Ole Opry in 1955. The Louvin Brothers were inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1991 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Brothers Ira and Charlie Louvin played music together from the early 1930s until 1963, when the duo parted ways professionally. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame)

 

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

 

