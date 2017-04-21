James Spann: Strong storms late tomorrow for Alabama

ANOTHER SUMMER-LIKE DAY: Temperatures are in the mid 80s over much of North/Central Alabama this afternoon, and as expected there is very little action on radar. Scattered storms remain possible over far North Alabama through the evening, and the Storm Prediction Center maintains a “marginal risk” of severe storms there with a cold front just to the north.

BUSY WEEKEND: Lots of outdoor events, and some active weather. Most of the daytime tomorrow will be warm and dry; with a mix of sun and clouds, we rise into the low 80s tomorrow afternoon. But a band of showers and storms will push into the northwest corner of the state around 3 p.m. and slowly move southeast during the evening.

The SPC now has parts of north and west Alabama, generally along and west of I-59, in a “slight risk” of severe storms, with a “marginal risk” south and east of I-59.

Severe weather parameters still look less than impressive, but there will be sufficient lift, instability and shear for a few strong to severe storms.

TIMING: The core window for the heavier storms will come from 3 until 6 p.m. for Northwest Alabama; from 5 until 8 p.m. for places like Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Anniston; and from 7 until 10 p.m. for areas south and east of Birmingham.

THREATS: Stronger storms could produce some small hail and strong straight-line winds. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

RAIN: Rain amounts should be generally less than one-half inch for most communities; no flooding issues.

Sunday will be breezy and much cooler, with a high only in the low to mid 60s. Some places over far North Alabama could hold in the 50s all day. Some lingering light rain is possible Sunday morning; the afternoon should be generally dry.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks like a delightful spring day; we begin the day with a low in the upper 40s, but rise into the low 70s by afternoon with sunshine in full supply. Then, the rest of the week looks warm and dry, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Seems like the next chance of rain and storms will come around Sunday, April 30.

HONDA INDY GRAND PRIX: The big event at the Barber Motorsports Park rolls along tomorrow and Sunday. Make plans for the event that has been voted “Best Annual Event” and “Best Sporting Event” in Birmingham. Kids 15 and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult, and three-day general admission tickets are $69. Single-day tickets are $15. Pack a picnic/cooler and bring the family out for a weekend full of activities and racing. Get tickets and more information here. For tomorrow, storms should arrive in the Birmingham metro after 5 p.m.; the bulk of the day will be dry with a high in the low 80s. Then, Sunday will be breezy and much cooler, with temperatures not getting out of the 60s; a little light rain is possible Sunday morning, but the afternoon should be dry. Get the detailed race forecast here.

ALABAMA A DAY: The annual spring game kicks off at 2 Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. There’s a good chance conditions will be dry at the beginning of the game; there is some risk of a shower during the second half, but a decent chance the heavier storms arrive after the game is over. The temperature will be near 80 degrees at kickoff. I will be doing “Drive Home Weather” on the big screens with former Tide star Andre Smith (now with the Cincinnati Bengals). Come see us in the fan zone at the KS Services booth from 11 a.m. until noon.

MUSIC AND MIRACLES SUPERFEST: The Music and Miracles Superfest will be held at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday starting at 3 p.m.; the best chance of rain there will come after 9 p.m. While a thunderstorm is possible tomorrow night, severe storms are not expected in Lee County.

