New Millbrook Business Park set to open in Elmore County

Economic development efforts in one of Alabama’s fastest-growing cities are poised to get a boost from the opening of a new 90-acre business park just off Interstate 65 in Elmore County.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held earlier this month for the Millbrook Business Park at 2800 Grandview Road. Partners on the project are the City of Millbrook, the Elmore County Commission, the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative and the Elmore County Economic Development Authority.

“We look forward to working with new businesses that will be looking to locate in Millbrook,” Mayor Al Kelley said. “A special thanks to the Elmore County Commission for their assistance in getting the entrance in place.”

According to the Elmore County EDA, Millbrook Business Park spans 89.5 acres and adjoins a natural conservation area administered by the Alabama Wildlife Federation. The park has 10 lots available for development, ranging in size from 2.8 acres to 13.6 acres, totaling more than 69 developable acres.

The Elmore County EDA is actively recruiting light industrial, technology-focused companies and other businesses to the park. Elmore County EDA Director Leisa Finley said plans call for the park to eventually earn an AdvantageSite designation under a program managed by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA).

The Alabama Department of Commerce is one of the sponsors of the AdvantageSite initiative, a voluntary industrial site preparedness program created to make the state more competitive for companies considering a location in Alabama.

There are 56 AdvantageSites across the state, according to the EDPA.

Millbrook, whose population numbers around 15,000, has regularly been ranked among the state’s most rapidly growing cities. Between 2000 and 2010, its population count surged by 37 percent; during the prior decade, it grew 43 percent.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.