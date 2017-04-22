Get savory with these made-from-scratch croque-madame turnovers

To keep the memory of her MawMaw alive, Laura Chancey took on the role of pie baker at every family gathering. Check out her site Humble Pie Birmingham or Instagram account @humblepiebham for more recipes and how to order her pies.

Croque-Madame Turnovers

Ingredients

1 Single All Butter Pie Dough

8 ounces cooked ham, divided

2 cups grated gruyere or swiss, divided

2 tablespoons heavy cream, divided

4 eggs

chopped chives for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll out the pie dough (recipe below) until it’s formed roughly a 14-15-inch circle. Quarter the pie dough with a knife to make four turnovers. Layer each hand pie with a quarter of the ham and cheese leaving about a ½-inch border on the edge for folding over the dough. Then top with a dash of salt and pepper and a bit of chopped chives if desired. Pour half a tablespoon of cream over the four turnovers. With each turnover, take one of the straight edges of the dough and match it with the opposite straight edge to close up the tart. You can roll the dough (as I’ve done); or you can use egg wash to seal the sides of the dough and crimp with a fork. Make two slits in the top of each of the four turnovers for ventilation. Place the turnovers on a greased baking sheet and allow to bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the dough is golden brown. Remove the turnovers from the oven and allow to cool for about 20 minutes. You can either top with some chives, stop there, and enjoy a Croque Monsieur Turnover; or take it a step further for a Croque Madame by frying an egg to top each turnover. Top the egg with a bit of salt, pepper, and chives, for garnish.

All Butter Pie Dough

(makes two doughs)

Ingredients

2 ½ cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

2 sticks salted butter

¾ to 1 cup ice water

Directions

Sift together the flour, sugar, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Chop butter into small cubes and cut the butter into the flour mixture with a pastry knife until the butter resembles small peas. Add the ice water very slowly, mixing with a wooden spoon, until the pastry comes together into a large ball. Divide the ball of dough in half and wrap each in cling wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour before use, or freeze for 30 minutes. Dough will keep for 2 days in the refrigerator or 6 months in the freezer.

This recipe appeared on the Shorelines blog.