Samford student Ashley Steiner wins Regions New Venture Challenge

Ashley Steiner’s business plan for her company wowed the judges, and she was awarded the top prize in Samford University’s Brock School of Business annual business plan competition.

Steiner competed against two other finalists and was awarded $7,500 seed money to help expand her business, Ashley Ink & Paperie. Steiner is a sophomore prebusiness major from Birmingham.

“I am so excited and blessed to represent Samford as this year’s Regions New Venture Challenge winner,” Steiner said. “Brock School of Business has given me incredible opportunities to grow as a business owner in ways I never could have done on my own. This school year has been the first year for me to ever compete in business competitions.

“Presenting Ashley Ink & Paperie in a competition setting has challenged me to step out of my comfort zone to pursue my passions and take my company to the next level,” Steiner said “I am so thankful for Samford, Brock School of Business, Regions Bank and all of my friends and family who have encouraged me through this journey. I can’t wait to see what the future will bring.”

Ashley Ink & Paperie is a stationery and illustration company featuring notecards, prints, calendars, planners and other products. The company’s products are sold nationally online through Etsy, as well as in Birmingham at O’Henry’s and the Samford bookstore. Steiner recently represented Alabama in the national Entrepreneurs’ Organization National Pitch Competition in Kansas City.

Regions Financial Corporation partnered with Brock School of Business in 2008 to establish a business plan competition that includes a division for first-year business students, the BUSA100 division, and an open division for upperclassmen and graduate students to gain recognition for launching their businesses. Student competitors are awarded a total of $20,000 to help start and grow their businesses.

Finalists present to judges from the Birmingham business community. This year’s judges were Duke Hinds, Regions Financial Corp.; Ty West, managing editor, Birmingham Business Journal; and Tracy True Dismukes, owner of Collage Designer Consignment and a Brock School of Business alumna.

Since the competition’s beginning, Franz Lohrke, director of the entrepreneurship program and Brock Family Endowed Chair in Entrepreneurship, has worked to establish a legacy for this competition. As a result, it has received national recognition for including first-year business students.

“Over the years, our contest has laid the foundation for many of our participants to start their business with the plan they presented in the finals,” said Lohrke. “I’ve always been amazed and overwhelmed by the talent our students exhibit in their business plans, and I keep up with where they land and how their business flourishes after they graduate.”

Four companies that competed in the Regions New Venture Challenge also received a monetary prize for their business plan.

In the BUSA100 division for first-year business students, first place went to Scribes MD, which will produce an “Alexa-type device for doctors” to reduce the time spent filling out medical records. Second place went to Vinylnaut, which would print customized vinyl records from customers’ music playlists. Third place was awarded to Trade-In, which will broker trade in recycled materials between large and small companies to reduce landfill waste.

In the open division, 1318 Consulting won second place with plans to help small businesses develop and manage their brand names. Owner Cameron Gonzalez has been a finalist or semifinalist three times in the Regions New Venture Challenge. Third place went to Mid-Job Cleanup, which provides services for interior and exterior construction projects to increase job-site cleanliness and safety.

“The Regions New Venture Challenge is one of our signature events,” said Howard Finch, business dean. “We are continually grateful to Regions for its generosity in supporting this program. Through this support, we continue Harry B. Brock Jr.’s legacy of entrepreneurship, while at the same time helping students realize their dreams as business owners.”

This story originally appeared on the Samford University website.