Alabama Legacy Moment: The Fabulous Flocks

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: The Fabulous Flocks
The Fabulous Flocks lived up to their name. (contributed)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is the Fabulous Flocks, perhaps the most daring and adventurous family in Alabama history.

Alabama Legacy Moment: The Fabulous Flocks from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

