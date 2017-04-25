Bama, beans, steak and rings (and a jovial Nick Saban)

The University of Alabama football team received their 2016 SEC Championship rings and then dined together for the annual Steak and Beans Dinner on Monday evening.

Members of the winning Crimson team from Saturday’s A-Day game were given the crimson tablecloth treatment with fine dinnerware and dessert to go with their full steak dinners. The losing white team, however, ate beans and franks on paper plates on uncovered tables.

For the first-team-offense-led Crimson team, it was the first time in six years they beat the first-team-defense-led White team, so the steaks may have tasted even better for the veteran offensive players.

A smiling head coach Nick Saban took some time to have fun with the losing team (and maybe rub it in just a little).