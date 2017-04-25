On this day in Alabama history: Honda Manufacturing of Alabama broke ground in Lincoln

April 25, 2000

Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA) broke ground on their plant in Lincoln. A subsidiary of Honda Motor Company of Japan, HMA chose Lincoln as the site of its plant after the state and Talladega County offered more than $158 million in incentives. HMA now occupies 3.7 million square feet and directly employs nearly 4,500 workers, producing Honda’s Ridgeline, Odyssey, Pilot, and Acura MDX models and engines for other Honda vehicles. The plant was the first vehicle plant in North America designed to send zero production waste to landfills and has an estimated annual economic impact on the state of $6.8 billion.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Honda employees in Lincoln, Talladega County, pose around a vehicle during the plant dedication in December 2001. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of the Alabama Department of Archives and History) (Honda Manufacturing of Alabama) Honda economic impact. (Alabama NewsCenter Graphic/Jay Parker)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.