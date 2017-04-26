Alabama home benefits from energy-saving enhancements

The attic is where Bill Gill first felt the difference.

“I moved into my house in June and was dreading moving boxes into the attic because of the 100-degree heat,” Gill said. “But when I got up there, I was surprised to find the attic was just a few degrees warmer than the temperature of the rest of the house, around 75.”

Gill’s Millbrook house is “fully encapsulated,” meaning that both the attic and the walls have a layer of spray-foam insulation. A great benefit of this measure is to be able to better regulate the house temperature, stopping hot air from getting in or cold air from leaving, which maintains a more comfortable home climate.

“When I set the air conditioning on my desired temperature, it stays there until I change it, no matter what the weather is like outside,” Gill said.

Spray-foam insulation is one of many energy-efficiency measures in Gill’s home, including a heat pump water heater and double-pane glass windows that prevent heat from escaping.

He has seen a major difference in energy bills just 20 months since he moved into the house.

“My average monthly bill is around $90, with that being less or more depending on the month,” Gill said. “I am a retiree and I do spend most of my day in the house with the TV on and running appliances. For my bills to be that low is great.”

Gill moved to Alabama from Tennessee in 2015 and had a long list of necessities in his new home, since he would be spending most of his time there.

“I didn’t want stairs and I wanted an open floor plan with high ceilings,” Gill said. “I was a little concerned with the high ceilings, but I can adjust my fan to push hot air down or up.”

Gill was able to get what he wanted in his home, with a little added benefit.

“From my experience, these energy-efficiency methods not only save you money on your power bills, but they play a huge factor into the overall comfort of a home,” Gill said.

Bill Gill at the door of his Millbrook home, which features many energy-efficient features. (Alabama NewsCenter) Bill Gill has fans in every room of his Millbrook home, and its energy-efficient features keep the temperature remarkably uniform. (Alabama NewsCenter)

Energy efficiency features and benefits in Gill’s home include:

Spray-foam insulation, which reduces air leaks and ensures comfort through a consistent temperature between and across rooms; air quality is enhanced by reducing dust, pollen, bugs and humidity.

Heat pump water heater, which is the most energy-efficient way to heat water – for every $1 spent you get at least $2.40 in energy.

Efergy E2 Power Monitor, which makes it easy for homeowners to track real-time energy consumption and anticipate heating and cooling costs.

Double-pane low-emissivity glass windows that insulate well from the cold and heat.

Gill’s home was built by Goodwyn Builders, a company focusing on affordable energy-efficient homes in the Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka and Clanton areas. For more information, visit http://goodwynbuilding.com/index.php.