Take Action: Learning the Three R’s of Anger can help you keep your cool

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Take Action: Learning the Three R’s of Anger can help you keep your cool
Unleashing your anger can have bad consequences, but keeping it bottled up can harm your health. There's a third and better way to handle it, Dr. Josh Klapow says. (Getty Images)

Every journey begins with a single, often small, step. But the challenge for many is getting started.

Dr. Josh Klapow wants to help you take that first step toward positive change in your life. The clinical psychologist and associate professor of public health at UAB is featured in our weekly multimedia series called “Take Action.”

He encourages you to simply set a goal and move forward – whether to improve your health and overall well-being, or to learn ways to be safer in your workplace, while driving or at home.

Here’s how to “Take Action” this week.

Take Action: Get control of your anger using the Three R’s from Dr. Josh Klapow from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

weather-center

James Spann: Strong storms move into Alabama late tonight

Prev Story
innovation

Electric vehicles and alternative fuels take center stage in Alabama

Next Story

Related Stories