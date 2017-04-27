Enjoy the Magic City Art Connection, Auburn’s CityFest, Go Red for Women Luncheon and more in Can’t Miss Alabama

Choose from many other activities for an eventful weekend.

Auburn’s CityFest

Auburn's Cityfest will be April 29. (Contributed)

Pull out your lawn chairs and blankets and take them to Auburn’s Peace, Love and CityFest Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Kiesel Park. The family-friendly event will offer live entertainment, food vendors, arts and crafts and children’s activities. Click here for the complete schedule. Admission is free. Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash. For more information, visit https://www.auburncityfest.com/.

Magic City Art Connection

The Magic City Art Connection is April 28-30 at Birmingham’s Linn Park. The three-day event will showcase more than 200 artists from around the country and more than 40 workshops. The event will offer live entertainment featuring cultural performances, children’s activities and a variety of local restaurants, including craft beer and wine. The hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.magiccityart.com.

Birmingham Go Red Luncheon

Get in the fight against heart disease and stroke at the Birmingham Go Red Luncheon Friday, April 28 from 10:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel. The luncheon is sponsored by the American Heart Association, which has more than 22.5 million volunteers and supporters. For ticket information, email [email protected] or visit http://BirminghamGoRed.Heart.org.

Voices United

The Crisis Center presents “Voices United” Friday, April 28 at Desert Island Supply Co. (DISCO). Enjoy live performances by Wilder Adkins, Timber, Early James, The Latest and Sarah Gurganus, including story-focused songwriting. The proceeds will provide medical care at the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) facility. Admission is $5 to $15. Enjoy from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 5500 1st Ave. N. in Birmingham. Follow the event on Facebook. Click here for ticket information or register online.

The Feast of Saint Mark Italian Festival

More than 3,000 visitors are expected to attend the Feast of Saint Mark Italian Festival in Birmingham Saturday, April 29 from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The feast will celebrate the Italian culture, which includes food, entertainment and children’s activities. Adult tickets are $25, children’s tickets are $10 and children 5 and under are free. For more information, call 205-980-1810 or visit http://feastofstmark.com/.

Berry Heritage Festival

Check out a variety of vintage cars, motorcycles and tractors at the Berry Heritage Festival April 28-29. The festival will offer live entertainment, a food court, children’s activities and more. For the complete schedule, visit http://townofberryalabama.org.

Civil Rights Walking Tour

The Civil Rights and Fourth Avenue Business District walking tour is each Saturday in April from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.bcri.org.

Spring Flower Show

Wetumpka's Spring Flower Show is underway through April 30 at Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum. (Contributed)

It is that time of year to enjoy Wetumpka’s Spring Flower Show through April 30 at Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum. Enjoy beautiful flowers and shrubs in the gardens Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, email [email protected]inehill.org or call 334-263-5715. Click here for tickets.