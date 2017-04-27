James Spann: Storms moving out of Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Lingering showers and storms over the eastern half of Alabama will exit the state by midmorning as drier air works into Alabama, and we expect a good supply of sunshine this afternoon as drier air works into the state.

The high this afternoon will be in the 77- to 80-degree range.

TOMORROW/SATURDAY: These two days will be warm and mostly dry with a partly sunny sky. We rise into the mid 80s tomorrow, followed by upper 80s Saturday. Some places could touch 90 degrees Saturday afternoon for a real summer preview. We will mention the chance of a few isolated afternoon and evening storms both days due to a high degree of instability, but the chance of any one spot getting wet is only about 1 in 8.

To the west, active showers and storms are likely both days ahead of a developing storm system that will impact our state Sunday.

STORMY SUNDAY: As the upper trough and its associated cold front progress eastward, the severe-storm threat will spread into our state, where favorable vertical shear will coexist with a moderately unstable airmass. The latest Global Forecast System run is a tad slower, hinting the main window for strong to severe storms will come from 3 p.m. Sunday through 3 a.m. Monday. Still a little too early to determine the magnitude of the severe weather threat; we will be more more specific in our forecast tomorrow.

On the positive side, beneficial rain seems likely with this event; most communities should see 1 to 2 inches.

NEXT WEEK: Storms end early Monday as much cooler air flows into the state; some places won’t get out of the 60s Monday afternoon, and 40s are likely by Tuesday morning. The next chance of showers and storms will come later in the week on Thursday, followed by another shot of cool air on Friday, May 5.

SIX YEARS AGO TODAY: I still don’t have the words to describe the generational tornado outbreak of April 27, 2011. In Alabama, 62 tornadoes touched down. A total of 252 were killed, more than 1,000 others injured. Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Bragg is a gifted writer, and his words in Southern Living written after that horrible day perhaps are appropriate:

“Where the awful winds bore down, massive oaks, 100 years old, were shoved over like stems of grass, and great pines, as big around as 55-gallon drums, snapped like sticks. Church sanctuaries, built on the Rock of Ages, tumbled into random piles of brick. Houses, echoing with the footfalls of generations, came apart, and blew away like paper. Whole communities, carefully planned, splintered into chaos. Restaurants and supermarkets, gas stations and corner stores, all disintegrated, glass storefronts scattered like diamonds on black asphalt. It was as if the very curve of the Earth was altered, horizons erased altogether, the landscape so ruined and unfamiliar that those who ran from this thing, some of them, could not find their way home.

We are accustomed to storms, here where the cool air drifts south to collide with the warm, rising damp from the Gulf, where black clouds roil and spin and unleash hell on Earth. But this was different, a gothic monster off the scale of our experience and even our imagination, a thing of freakish size and power that tore through state after state and heart after Southern heart, killing hundreds, hurting thousands, even affecting, perhaps forever, how we look at the sky.”

