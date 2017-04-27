James Spann: Strong to severe storms return to Alabama late in the weekend

SUNNY AFTERNOON: Storms have exited Alabama this afternoon; most communities are enjoying a sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly fair and calm.

TOMORROW/SATURDAY: We warm into the mid 80s tomorrow and upper 80s Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds both days. We will continue to mention just a few isolated afternoon storms, but many communities will be dry.

To the west, active storms will develop both days, some possibly severe.

SUNDAY: A robust weather system west of the state will bring storms back into Alabama by mid to late afternoon, and into Sunday night. Ahead of the storm, strong south winds will gust to 30 mph at times, with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Seems like the main window for storms will come from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Monday.

While models are not forecasting a tremendous amount of instability, they are showing strong low-level shear and good dynamic lift, and it looks like a situation once again where all modes of severe weather will be possible: large hail, strong straight-line winds and a few tornadoes. We will be much more specific as the event gets closer.

On the positive side, beneficial rain is likely, with most places seeing at least 1 to 2 inches.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be breezy and much cooler with a clearing sky; the high will be close to 70 degrees. And, by daybreak Tuesday, we have a good chance of dropping into the cool 40s.

The next rain/storm event will come on Thursday, May 4, followed by more cool air Friday, May 5. Long-range guidance from the Global Forecast System suggests we could be close to 40 degrees by daybreak Saturday, May 6.

PIKE COUNTY TORNADO: According to the Pike County EMA, a tornado touched down late this morning northeast of Troy, with an approximately one-half-mile damage path and several homes damaged by downed trees. Some power lines are damaged as well. The National Weather Service will send a survey team in to determine the rating.

