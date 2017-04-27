On this day in Alabama history: Coretta Scott King was born in Heiberger

April 27, 1927
Civil rights leader Coretta Scott King was born in Heiberger. The wife of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., she played a prominent role in continuing his vision of nonviolent protest for civil liberties after his assassination. King founded the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in 1968, successfully advocated to coordinate a national holiday to honor her husband, protested apartheid in South Africa, and supported many other human rights campaigns throughout her life. She published her memoir, My Life with Martin Luther King Jr., in 1969. King received the Gandhi Peace Award in 2004 and was inducted into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame in 2009.
