Cyn Shea’s Café in Huntsville brings great taste and community enrichment to 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Cyn Shea’s Café has been at its current location for the past 11 years and has strong ties to the community. Located in Huntsville, as one of few nonprofit restaurants in the state, Cyn Shea’s goal is to touch the lives of others through great food and service.

The café operates as a school and has designed a curriculum that allows high school students from disadvantaged neighborhoods to work at the restaurant to gain hands-on experience for careers in the restaurant and hospitality industries.

In addition to the cafe’s work within the community, all of its dishes are cooked and prepared fresh daily. The café’s most popular sandwich is the Apple Turkey, a unique combination of smoked turkey, Granny Smith apples, and muenster cheese.

Take a glimpse at this mouth-watering dish to see why Cyn Shea’s Café is no longer a hidden gem.



A sandwich from Cyn Shea makes list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.