On this day in Alabama history: the Confederate Memorial Park Museum opened

April 28, 2007

The Confederate Memorial Park in Chilton County opened the Confederate Memorial Park Museum, which interprets the life story of the average Alabama Confederate veteran from recruit to old age. The Alabama Legislature established the park in 1964 during the Civil War centennial and funded it into perpetuity using a property tax originally created to support Confederate veterans and widows. The 102-acre park is on the site of the former Confederate Soldiers’ Home, which cared for veterans from 1902 to 1939. Run by the Alabama Historical Commission, the park houses several historic structures, two Confederate cemeteries and a research facility in addition to the museum.

