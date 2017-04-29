Alabama greats Back Forty beer and Murder Point oysters come together in this recipe

The folks at Back Forty Beer in Gadsden are passionate about good food and good beer. With an onsite recipe developer, they bring a series of recipes that will be sure to please a crowd.

Murder Point Oysters on the Half Shell with Freckle Belly IPA Hot Sauce

Ingredients

Fresh Murder Point oysters

20 jalapenos, stemmed and chopped

3 cloves of garlic

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon oil (vegetable or olive)

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup water

1 cup Freckle Belly IPA

1 cup distilled white vinegar

Instructions

Shuck each oyster, making sure to keep juices. Discard top shells. Gently run a knife between the shell and bottom of the oyster to detach the oyster from the shell. Leave detached oyster in bottom half of

the shell.

In a large stock pan, heat the oil and begin sautéing the peppers and onion. Once they have begun to cook down, add the garlic and continue cooking 3-4 minutes until the fragrance of the garlic comes out. Add the water and cook for about 5 minutes before adding the beer and vinegar, continuing to cook for another 5 minutes.

Allow the sauce to cool and drizzle sauce over chilled oysters. Serve immediately. Sauce can be made in advance and refrigerated.

Beer Pairing: Trade Day Cuban Coffee Stout

Learn more about Back Forty Beer at www.backfortybeer.com.

Jason Wilson and Back Forty Beer Co. love to hold events teaching people the best way to pair beer with food. (file) Two great Alabama companies come together with Back Forty beer and Murder Point oysters. (file) The sauce you will want to use with your oysters from now on. (file)

This recipe originally appeared in Shorelines magazine.