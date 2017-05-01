James Spann: Cool night ahead for Alabama as winds calm down

COBALT BLUE SKY: Very dry air is moving into Alabama this afternoon with very brisk west winds gusting to 35 mph at times. Those winds will die down tonight. And, with a clear sky, we project a low in the upper 40s for many places early tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with a high near 80 degrees. Then, we reach the low to mid 80s Wednesday with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Clouds move in quickly Wednesday evening ahead of the next storm system to the west.

NEXT RAIN EVENT: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely late Wednesday night into Thursday across Alabama, with a deepening surface low passing to the north supported by an upper trough. The good news is that models continue to show little if any surface-based instability, which will limit any risk of severe weather with the system. For now the Storm Prediction Center does not have any severe weather risk defined for Thursday. Rain amounts of 1 inch are expected; some spots could see more.

RAW DAY FRIDAY: Friday looks like a mostly cloudy, very cool and windy day with temperatures barely reaching 60 degrees. Some North Alabama communities could hold in the 50s all day. And we could see a touch of light rain at times over the northern third of the state with the “backwash” moisture around the departing storm system.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be chilly with a low in the lower 40s for most places; colder pockets could very well visit the upper 30s for a touch of “blackberry winter.” Saturday and Sunday will be sun-filled; the high Saturday will be close to 70, followed by upper 70s Sunday.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Friday will be windy and cool with more clouds than sun, and an outside chance of a little light rain. The high Friday will be only around 60 degrees. Then we’ll have bright, sunny weather Saturday and Sunday, with a warming trend; the highs will be 70 on Saturday, then 78 on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A blocked upper air pattern will set up across North America, and we will be in a very nice position for delightful weather — sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights, with little, if any, chance of rain through the week.

